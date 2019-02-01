World Share

Protests in Serbia | Unemployment in South Korea | Trump's Transgender Ban

Anti-government protests in Serbia have continued for eight weekends in a row. We report from the latest march, where more than 10,000 took to the streets of Belgrade, demanding President Vucic step down. Plus, in South Korea, could skyrocketing unemployment lead to the downfall of President Moon Jae-in? And we ask why the US Supreme Court uphold a ban on transgender troops. #Serbia #SouthKorea #Trump