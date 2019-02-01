POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia: Asia Cup 'blockade derbies'
03:59
World
Qatar, UAE and Saudi Arabia: Asia Cup 'blockade derbies'
Qatar have defeated their arch rivals Saudi Arabia and the UAE in the AFC Asia Cup. During the games, shoes, boos and water-bottles were thrown onto the football pitch. It wasn't because of what was just going on, on the field. The countries have had tense relations since the Arab revolutions kicked off in 2011.The tensions culminated in the blockade of Qatar by its neighbours lead by Saudi Arabia and the UAE. So what's behind 'the blockade derbies'? We break it down. #Qatar #UAE #AsiaCup
February 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?