POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
US, China trade talks resume | Money Talks
04:42
BizTech
US, China trade talks resume | Money Talks
A Chinese delegation led by Vice Premier Liu He has resumed trade talks with US officials in Washington. But hopes of a breakthrough have been fading after the US filed criminal charges against Chinese telecoms giant, Huawei, a day before the negotiations. But whatever the outcome, the world's second- largest economy doesn't need to be too worried about the long-term impact of the trade war.. as Patrick Fok explains from Beijing. For this discussion we’re joined by TRT World's Editor at Large, Craig Copetas, in Paris. #TradeWar #TradeTalks #TradeWars
February 1, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?