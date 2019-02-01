BizTech Share

May to ask EU to reopen deal to leave the bloc | Money Talks

British Prime Minister Theresa May faces the unenviable task of reopening Brexit talks with Brussels, after a majority of MPs voted to send her back to the EU's negotiating table to change the current deal. The UK parliament wants the agreement to be stripped of the so-called 'Irish backstop' and replaced with 'alternative arrangements'. MPs also backed another amendment that rejected the UK leaving the EU without a deal. But a proposal to delay the official Brexit date of March the 29th was voted down. While Theresa May says she'll redouble efforts to secure a deal that parliament will support, EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker insists the current deal will not be renegotiated. We get more on the latest Brexit drama now with Vicky Pryce, who joins us from London. She's a board member at the Centre for Economics and Business Research. #Brexit #UKbrexit #EU