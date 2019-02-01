POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
26:00
World
HANDS OFF! Maduro warns US not to get involved in the fight for the presidency of Venezuela!
The Americans want the world to take a side but President Maduro wants Donald Trump to back off! On the Nexus we hear from a Latin America expert who was born in the country, and she tells us that Maduro’s presidency lost its legitimacy after the last election. And journalist Javier Farje describes how Venezuela’s military – Maduro’s greatest source of strength - has been a deeply political machine since Chavez – and that’s not about to change. Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Venenzuela #Maduro #Caracas
February 1, 2019
