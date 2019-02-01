POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turkey backs Maduro in his standoff with Guaido
Caught in the middle of this standoff is Turkey and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's close relationship with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicholas Maduro. Watch our discussion: Nicolas Maduro finds allies in Turkey, Russia and China https://youtu.be/VzpfZLCbvFU Nearly half a world away, what's led to this unlikely friendship and will it withstand this current crisis? Ediz Tiyansan explains. #Venezuela #Caracas #Maduro
February 1, 2019
