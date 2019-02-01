POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Nicolas Maduro finds allies in Turkey, Russia and China
08:40
World
Nicolas Maduro finds allies in Turkey, Russia and China
The political crisis in Venezuela is threatening to tear apart a country blessed with one of the world's largest oil reserves. The standoff between two leaders, both claiming to be the country's rightful ruler, has forced much of the world to choose sides. Guests: Michael Derham Senior lecturer specializing on Latin America at Northumbria University in the UK Sedat Aybar Head of Economy Department at Istanbul Aydin University. #Venezuela #Maduro #Caracas
February 1, 2019
