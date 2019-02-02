POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Italy hit by third recession
04:04
BizTech
Italy hit by third recession
Italy has fallen into a recession for the third time in a decade, with political turmoil, higher borrowing costs and fiscal tensions taking their tole on the Eurozone’s third largest economy. The economy shrank by 0.2-percent in the fourth quarter of 2018. That's after a 0.1-percent contraction in the third quarter. for more on this TRT World's Editor-at-large, Craig Copetas joins us from Paris. #ItalyEconomy #ItalyRecession #Italy2019
February 2, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?