Venezuela in Turmoil: President Maduro proposes early elections

In Venezuela huge rallies have been held for and against president Nicolas Maduro. Speaking to supporters in Caracas, Maduro said he is still the country's legitimate leader, and has called for new parliamentary elections to be held sooner than planned. But opposition leader Juan Guaido called for mass rallies to continue until Maduro is removed from office and wants the military's help. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Caracas #Maduro #Venezuela