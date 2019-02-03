POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Venezuela in Turmoil: President Maduro proposes early elections
02:09
World
Venezuela in Turmoil: President Maduro proposes early elections
In Venezuela huge rallies have been held for and against president Nicolas Maduro. Speaking to supporters in Caracas, Maduro said he is still the country's legitimate leader, and has called for new parliamentary elections to be held sooner than planned. But opposition leader Juan Guaido called for mass rallies to continue until Maduro is removed from office and wants the military's help. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Caracas #Maduro #Venezuela
February 3, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?