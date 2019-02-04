POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Africa Flamingoes: Drought threatens thousands of flamingo chicks
01:50
World
South Africa Flamingoes: Drought threatens thousands of flamingo chicks
Flamingoes have few places to breed in southern Africa, and drought is threatening one of them. At Kamfers Dam in South Africa, there's little water, and adult birds are leaving their chicks behind to find food. Hundreds of baby flamingoes have died as a result. But as Sharon Ogunleye reports, a rescue operation has been launched to save many of those that remain. #flamingo #flamingoes #SouthAfrica
February 4, 2019
