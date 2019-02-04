Turk Telekom posts record revenue amid net loss | Money Talks

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Turk Telekom posts record revenue amid net loss
01:29
BizTech
Turk Telekom posts record revenue amid net loss
Turk Telekom has left a year of ups and downs behind. In 2018, the Turkish telecom giant made a net loss compared to more than $200 million in profit the year before. But figures for the last quarter show the company is headed for a better year ahead, boosted by a stronger lira. Earnings released this week show net income in the final quarter reached more than $420 million. But for the full year, currency fluctuations led to a net loss of nearly $270 million. At the same time, Turk Telekom recorded its highest annual subscriber gain of the last 10 years, reaching 46 million customers. #TurkTelekom #TurkishEconomy #TurkeyEconomy
February 4, 2019
