India unveils 2019 interim budget plan | Money Talks

India has unveiled its interim budget, announcing measures which would put cash in the pockets of farmers and poorer citizens. This comes as the Narendra Modi government is headed towards a general election in May. Analysts and business leaders say the budget may bring some short-term relief to a large segment of the population, but there are challenges that remain, including unemployment and the potential impact on the country's fiscal deficit. Rebecca Bundhun reports from Mumbai. #India #IndiaBudget #2019
February 4, 2019
