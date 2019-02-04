POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Facebook was the star of the tech earnings season | Money Talks
03:05
BizTech
Facebook was the star of the tech earnings season | Money Talks
Tech stocks have been extending their best rally in almost a month, with some of the biggest players in the sector releasing their earnings. While Apple and Facebook's success is mainly consumer-led, Amazon and Microsoft are one step ahead with their cloud computing businesses. The two have been racing for the title of the world's most valuable company in recent weeks. Here's a look at how big tech has bounced back.. #Facebook #tech
February 4, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?