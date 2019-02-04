World Share

TOXIC MASUCLINITY: Are men under attack?

Are we all really toxic? What a word, what a description - what's gone wrong for men and their masculinity? And are we, the male of our species, in danger a being – emasculated? Joining us at the Roundtable was Fernando Desouches, Managing Director of marketing agency New Macho; Nafeesa Zulfiqar from James' Place which helps men with mental health issues; Sohaib El-Nahla is a teacher and sports coach and Alexander Beiner is the Co-Founder of Rebel Wisdom - where men can connect and talk. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #masculinity #toxic #ToxicMasculinity