Velvet Buzzsaw | Cinema | Showcase
02:33
World
¤W0 16 ]] C2.5 G 0 [[ PRES Digital streaming service Netflix seems to forever be at the centre of some kind of controversy - big or small. Although it pulled out of the Cannes Film Festival due to movie competition rule changes, the company received an Oscar nod with the in-house production Roma. And now, despite its vast resources and global distribution system, Netflix is trying to penetrate the fortress of independent cinema at the Sundance Film Festival with a new production by former indie director Dan Gilroy. #VelvetBuzzsaw #Netflix #Showcase
February 5, 2019
