Is a universal basic income the answer to India’s poverty problem?
17:53
World
Is a universal basic income the answer to India’s poverty problem?
One of the most pressing issues facing voters in India, is how to lift more than 70 million Indians out of poverty. Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Congress party, says that if he wins the upcoming election, every poor person will get a cash handout. But is it realistic? Guests: Salman Anees Soz Member of the opposition Indian National Congress party Sudesh Verma Spokesman for India's ruling BJP #India #poverty #IndiaPoverty
February 5, 2019
