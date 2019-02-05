World Share

North Korea Sanctions: UN: Pyongyang tries to protect nuclear missiles

A leaked, United Nations report has cast serious doubt on North Korea's assurances that it will scale back its nuclear weapons programme. The UN alleges North Korea is concealing its programme inside civilian airports, and is dispersing assembly and test facilities to avoid detection. The damning report was leaked ahead of a visit by the US special envoy, who's arriving in the region to prepare for this month's nuclear summit. TRT's Melinda Nucifora reports. #NorthKorea #Pyongyang #KimJongUn