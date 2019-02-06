BizTech Share

President Maduro resists pressure to step down | Money Talks

Spain, Britain, Germany, France and Sweden have joined the United States in recognising Venezuela's opposition leader Juan Guaido as interim president. The move comes after President Nicolas Maduro rejected a deadline they had set to call early elections. Meanwhile US president Donald Trump isn't ruling out a military intervention, that could further worsen the country’s economic crisis. Laila Humairah reports and Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joins the discussion from Miami. #PresidentMaduro #Maduro #Venezuela