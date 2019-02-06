POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Australia promises financial sector reform | Money Talks
06:36
BizTech
Australia promises financial sector reform | Money Talks
Australia is still reeling from a financial industry scandal that’s wiped out more than 43 billion dollars in value from the nation's top financial stocks. Shocking accounts of misconduct have been uncovered.. But, the good news is that, it could result in sweeping reforms that benefit millions of customers. Paolo Montecillo reports and Australian economist, Steve Keen weighs in on the matter from Amsterdam. #Australia #FinancialSector #reform
February 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?