POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Movie-ticketing app Maoyan raises $250M in IPO
01:23
BizTech
Movie-ticketing app Maoyan raises $250M in IPO
China's largest film-ticketing app Maoyan made a lacklustre debut on Hong Kong's stock exchange on Monday, shedding one-point-four-percent. Only a week ago, the Tencent-backed firm, had shored up its share offering, by drawing five additional cornerstone investors including Imax China as well as smartphone maker Xiao-mi. And it could signal further declines, in appetite for Chinese tech companies. Patrick Fok reports.
February 5, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?