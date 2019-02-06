POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Malaysia tries to ban Israeli athletes | Trump’s Bible crusade | Carlos Ghosn abused?
51:56
World
Malaysia tries to ban Israeli athletes | Trump’s Bible crusade | Carlos Ghosn abused?
Malaysia has been stripped of hosting the World Para Swimming Championships after they barred Israel from competing. Also, U.S. President Donald Trump has thrown his support behind lawmakers in several states who are pushing legislation to allow Bible literacy classes in public schools. And, former Renault boss Carlos Ghosn jailed under financial misconduct has been held under harsh prison conditions. Is Japan mistreating the former auto executive? #Malaysia #IsraeliAthletes #BibleCrusade
February 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?