Tabrez Noorani | In Conversation | Showcase

He's an established producer, having worked on everything from Slumdog Millionaire to Zero Dark Thirty and Life of Pi. But now Tabrez Noorani has turned his hand to directing, taking on a harrowing tale of human trafficking that tells the story of two sisters - one sold by her debt-ridden father, and the other who travels from India to LA in a bid to rescue her. And ends up falling into the hands of traffickers herself. The movie sees the director reunite with actor Freida Pinto, who he first worked with on Slumdog Millionaire. Showcase's Miranda Atty sat down with Tabrez Noorani in London, to find out what it was like tackling such a heartbreaking and controversial topic. #TabrezNoorani #LoveSonia #Showcase