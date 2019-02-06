World Share

Is Trump trying to undo the US’ separation of church and state?

Legislation to force public schools to teach Bible literacy has been introduced in at least six U.S. states. Supporters say it’s meant to teach the Bible’s significance as a piece of literature. But opponents say it’s a move to chip away at the first amendment. With Donald Trump throwing his weight behind the bills, has he interfered in the separation of church and state? Guests: Guthrie Graves Fitzsimmons Founder of The Resistance Prays Pastor Mark Burns Member of Donald Trump's evangelical council #ChurchAndState #Trump #SeparationOfChurchAndState