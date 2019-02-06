POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Is Trump trying to undo the US’ separation of church and state?
12:30
World
Legislation to force public schools to teach Bible literacy has been introduced in at least six U.S. states. Supporters say it’s meant to teach the Bible’s significance as a piece of literature. But opponents say it’s a move to chip away at the first amendment. With Donald Trump throwing his weight behind the bills, has he interfered in the separation of church and state? Guests: Guthrie Graves Fitzsimmons Founder of The Resistance Prays Pastor Mark Burns Member of Donald Trump's evangelical council #ChurchAndState #Trump #SeparationOfChurchAndState
February 6, 2019
