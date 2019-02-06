World Share

Former head of World Jewish Congress denies Israeli occupation, Malaysia tries to ban Israelis

A debate over Malaysia’s banning of Israeli athletes turns into fiery discussion about occupation. Watch host Imran Garda press the former secretary general of the World Jewish Congress, who says the West Bank is not under Israeli occupation. We also ask if Malaysia’s ban of Israel’s team at the World Para Swimming Championships is a sign of solidarity with the Palestinian people, or an anti-Semitic message of hate. Guests: Oh Ei Sun Senior fellow Singapore Institute of International Affairs Mohamed Nawab Mohamed Osman Coordinator of the Malaysia Programme Rajaratnam School of International Studies Dan Diker Former secretary general World Jewish Congress #Israel #Malaysia #palestine