POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Yellow Vest protesters team up France’s largest trade union | Money Talks
06:03
BizTech
Yellow Vest protesters team up France’s largest trade union | Money Talks
France's Yellow Vest protesters have staged a one-day strike, in collaboration with the CGT union. It's a change of tack for the protesters, who haven't worked with unions before now. The marchers in central Paris, were mostly from the public sector, including train drivers, airport staff and teachers - although there have been no transport disruptions. Elena Casas reports from the march. For more on this story, TRT World's Craig Copetas joined us from Miami.
February 6, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?