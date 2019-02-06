BizTech Share

Economic interests push Germany, Japan closer | Money Talks

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on a two-day visit in Tokyo, where she met with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The two leaders pledged to defend free trade in the face of rising protectionism. They also discussed the impact of the UK's withdrawal from the European Union. Seijiro Takeshita, dean of the School of Management and Information at the University of Shizuoka, says both Germany and Japan hold similar roles, when it comes to trade wars and Brexit. #Brexit #Germany #Japan