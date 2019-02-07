POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Fighting Daesh: Trump declares near end to terror group
03:10
World
Fighting Daesh: Trump declares near end to terror group
Donald Trump says victory over Daesh has been achieved, and that he expects to officially confirm the defeat of the terror group's caliphate very soon. Having spoken numerous times about the trillions of dollars the US has spent on wars in the Middle East, the administration is also calling on allies to increase their contributions to the cause. Trump was speaking at a meeting of countries that make up an anti-Daesh coalition. Sally Ayhan reports from Washington. #Daesh #TheUS #DonaldTrump
February 7, 2019
