South Korea-Japan Relations: South Korea's 'comfort women' demand justice

The modern history of relations between South Korea and Japan has become a little more tense in the past few years. There have been accusations of threatening military behaviour, and court cases that may leave Japanese companies with millions of dollars to pay in compensation. Much of the animosity stems from their historic relationship, and as Abubakr al Shamahi found out in Seoul, it's been hard for South Koreans to forget. #SouthKorea #Japan