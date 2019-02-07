POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
South Sudan’s death toll rivals that of Syria, but why is the world ignoring it?
17:49
World
South Sudan’s death toll rivals that of Syria, but why is the world ignoring it?
Almost 400,000 people have been killed in South Sudan’s civil war, and millions have been displaced. But there was renewed optimism last year when President Salva Kiir and his political rival signed a peace deal. Since then the UN says there has been a dramatic drop in violence, but civil war still rages on and abuses are still common place. So why are these major issues being ignored on the world stage? Guests: Ateny Wek Ateny South Sudan's presidential spokesman Reverend James Ninrew Executive Director Assistance Mission for Africa Seif Magango Deputy Regional Director for East Africa Amnesty International #SouthSudan #CivilWar
February 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?