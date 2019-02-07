POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Israel and Iran: Are they heading for war?
26:00
World
Israel and Iran: Are they heading for war?
Israel and Iran are once again facing one another down. Blatant Israeli attacks on Iranian targets in Syria are leaving some to wonder what it would it take for them to declare war? In Syria, there are battles being fought, already fought and possibly about to be fought. It's the possibles that we look at today and whether an Iran/Israel confrontation could spread beyond Syrian borders. So what will happen when Israel's ally America withdraws from Syria? Joining us at the Roundtable was Mohammad Marandi, Iranian-American academic at Tehran University and in Tel Aviv, Neri Zilber, Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy; Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding and Robert Fox, Defence Editor for the Evening Standard. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #IsraelIran #IranIsrael #war
February 7, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?