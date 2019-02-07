World Share

Israel and Iran: Are they heading for war?

Israel and Iran are once again facing one another down. Blatant Israeli attacks on Iranian targets in Syria are leaving some to wonder what it would it take for them to declare war? In Syria, there are battles being fought, already fought and possibly about to be fought. It's the possibles that we look at today and whether an Iran/Israel confrontation could spread beyond Syrian borders. So what will happen when Israel's ally America withdraws from Syria? Joining us at the Roundtable was Mohammad Marandi, Iranian-American academic at Tehran University and in Tel Aviv, Neri Zilber, Fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy; Chris Doyle, Director of the Council for Arab-British Understanding and Robert Fox, Defence Editor for the Evening Standard. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #IsraelIran #IranIsrael #war