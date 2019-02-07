POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
HUAWEI OR THE HIGHWAY! How a controversial Chinese company could be the first to 5G technology!
02:29
BizTech
The director of the FBI there warning we shouldn’t trust Chinese mobile phone technology but should you listen? Or are they scaremongering? Huawei has been accused of effectively being a branch of the Chinese government and a huge risk to national security. Critics say the Americans are just jealous - worried that Huawei’s winning the race to develop 5G. #Huawei #5G #FBI
February 7, 2019
