Does the British government care about black lives?
14:01
World
Does the British government care about black lives?
This week the UK deported more than two dozen people to Jamaica. The government accused many of them of committing crimes, including rape and murder. But critics of the policy say that government is acting in haste. They demand reforms be carried out before deportations continue, with one MP saying that black lives don’t matter in the UK. #WindrushScandal #WindrushGeneration Guests: Richard Sudan Journalist Andre Walker Journalist #deportations #UKdeportations #UK
February 8, 2019
