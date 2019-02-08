POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
HUAWEI - a question of trust. US v China in 5G race
25:58
BizTech
HUAWEI - a question of trust. US v China in 5G race
STORM IN A TEACUP! A US entrepreneur living in China tells the Nexus that the allegations against Huawei are completely overblown! The tech giant is in hot water since the arrest of its CFO in Canada. And with the advent of 5G on the horizon, US allies are being warned that if they go to Huawei for their communications infrastructure, they could be handing state secrets to the Chinese government! Nexus with Matthew Moore. #Huawei #USChina #5G
February 8, 2019
