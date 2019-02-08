World Share

Quebec Mosque Shooting: Canadian shooter sentenced to 40 years prison

Alexandre Bissonnette, who's 29, carried out the attack at the Quebec City Mosque two years ago after evening prayers. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain looks back on the attack that caused shock and outrage in a country considered to be among the worlds most tolerant. The gunman who killed six worshippers at a mosque in Canada two years, has been sentenced to forty years in prison with no parole.Alexandre Bissonnette was found guilty of six counts of first degree murder and six counts of attempted murder after the mass shooting. #QuebecMosqueShooting #MosqueShooting #QuebecShooting