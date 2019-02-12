POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
US Opioid Crisis: Record number of deaths by overdose in NYC
02:38
World
US Opioid Crisis: Record number of deaths by overdose in NYC
Every day, nearly 130 people in the US die from opioid overdoses. That's according to the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention. And this year, New York reportedly has the highest number of overdose deaths, since the state began tracking them in 2000. Our Alexi Noelle visited a drug treatment and recovery center to speak with recovering addicts about the nation's health crisis. #opioid #OpioidCrisis #overdose
February 12, 2019
