Prado Museum turns 200 | Exhibitions | Showcase

Throughout this entire year, Spain is staging celebrations marking two hundred years of a national treasure: the Prado Museum. The Prado has one of the world's finest collections of European art - including masterpieces by Velázquez, Goya and El Greco hanging on its walls. They and many others are all part of a new exhibition titled 'A Place of Memory'. And it's the starting point to kick off the museum's bicentenary celebrations. #Prado #Prado200 #Showcase