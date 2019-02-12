POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Iran: The Revolution’s legacy
03:25
World
Iran: The Revolution’s legacy
It’s been 40 years since the Iranian Revolution. The Shah of Iran was deposed and Ayatollah Khomeini returned from exile. He promised to spread the nation’s wealth, but today many in Iran feel the gap between the rich and poor is greater than ever. One year ago thousands protested against the country’s failure to improve the economy. Sandra Gathmann looks back at the aims of the revolution and whether they've been achieved. #IranianRevolution #Iran40Years
February 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?