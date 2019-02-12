POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Are the sanctions against Iran effective?
25:15
World
Are the sanctions against Iran effective?
Iran was once one of the US’ closest allies. That all changed when Shah of Iran was ousted and the country welcomed in a new system of government. Ayatollah Khomeini became the country’s first Supreme Leader and relations between Washington and Tehran deteriorated. Today that relationship is as tense as ever. But is Iran being unfairly targeted? #IranSanctions #Iran40Years Guests: Thomas Pickering Former US ambassador to the UN Setareh Sadeqi PhD student in American Studies at Tehran University Dave Jonas Former US nuclear nonproliferation planner under George W Bush Serhan Afacan Co-ordinator at the Center for Iranian Studies in Ankara Mohammad Marandi Professor at Tehran University
February 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?