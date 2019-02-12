POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
The Trump Presidency: Lawmakers reach tentative security funding deal
US President Donald Trump has not said whether he will sign off a deal reached by politicians in Washington to avert another government shutdown. A bipartisan committee has agreed to fund the construction of around 80 kilometres of barrier along the US-Mexican border at a cost of one point three billion dollars. Trump has been seeking five point seven billion for a much more extensive wall. Addressing a rally in El Paso, Texas he said the wall would be built anyway. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain is in El Paso. #BorderWalli, #Mexico, #USA
February 12, 2019
