POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Theresa May vows to deliver revised deal | Money Talks
06:45
BizTech
Theresa May vows to deliver revised deal | Money Talks
Prime Minister Theresa May has promised to find a way to make changes to the Brexit deal with the EU that her parliament can accept. But Brussels insists it won't reopen talks on the terms of their divorce that took more than a year to finalise. For small businesses, the uncertainty has been unsettling, as Paolo Montecillo reports. To give us a better view of the board and how this stalemate can be broken, Rajneesh Narula joined us from London. He's a professor on international business regulations at the University of Reading's Henley Business School. #TheresaMay #Brexit #BrexitDeal
February 12, 2019
More Videos
America’s newest media moguls: the Ellisons
BBC–Trump legal row over ‘misleading’ edit
Yemeni children schooling in tents amid war ruins
Land, trees & lives: Many faces of Israeli occupation
Two nations celebrate 75 years of diplomatic ties
US-India ties on the brink of collapse
A bloody summer: the last 60 days of the Russia-Ukraine war
What’s in Columbia University’s $221M settlement with Trump?
Germany’s crackdown on pro-Palestinian voices
What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?