Indian graduates struggle to find employment | Money Talks
India is about two months away from going to the polls. Before being elected in 2014, the current prime minister, Narendra Modi promised to create 10 million jobs a year if he won. But as his first term in office comes to an end, some are reporting unemployment is at a 40-year high. As Neha Poonia reports, that's left some young people questioning whether he's the right leader for them. #employment #IndiaEmployment #IndiaJobs
February 12, 2019
