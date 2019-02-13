POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHFEATURESOPINION
Nigeria Elections: Presidential hopefuls promise to revive economy
01:57
World
Nigeria Elections: Presidential hopefuls promise to revive economy
As people prepare to go to the polls in Nigeria on Saturday the economy and corruption are top of mind for many people. Incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari and former vice president Atiku Abubakar are the frontrunners. Both have vowed to revive the economy of Africa's biggest oil producer, but many voters doubt they'll be able to deliver. Philip Owira reports. #NigeriaElections #Nigeria #Nigeria2019
February 13, 2019
