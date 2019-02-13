What does Israel have to gain from “protecting” Syria’s Druze?

World Share

Venezuela in Turmoil: Deadlock over foreign aid arriving in country

Venezuela's Opposition Leader, Juan Guaido has promised thousands of supporters at a rally, humanitarian aid will be delivered later this month. His comments come ahead of an anticipated meeting on Wednesday between US President Donald Trump and his Colombian counterpart Ivan Duque to discuss Venezuela's on-going crisis. Meanwhile, Venezuela's president Nicolas Maduro has been warning against a military intervention in his country. Our Latin America correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports from Caracas. #Venezuela #Maduro #turmoil