Global Security: New World Dis-order

It's time for the annual Munich Security Conference where 100 leading figures, including presidents and prime ministers, gather to look at security policy shaping the world. This year there are concerns over the end of a US/Russia nuclear treaty and the so-called liberal international order. Are we heading for a new world order or dis-order? Joining us is political analyst Klaus Jurgens; Dr Grant Christopher, Programme Director at Ridgeway an expert in nuclear proliferation and Inderjeet Parmar, Professor of international politics at City University and author of ‘Foundations of the American Century’. Roundtable is a discussion programme with an edge. Broadcast out of London and presented by David Foster, it's about bringing people to the table, listening to every opinion, and analysing every point of view. From fierce debate to reflective thinking, Roundtable discussions offer a different perspective on the issues that matter to you. Watch it every weekday at 15:30 GMT on TRT World. #MunichSecurityConference #INFTreaty #NuclearWar #ColdWar