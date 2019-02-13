POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Measles outbreak spread globally, with vaccine scare blamed
01:00
World
There were more than 80,000 measles cases in Europe in 2018 alone, three times more than in 2017, according to WHO statistics. The spread of the disease has been mostly attributed to the growing anti-vaccination movement and its fearmongering campaigns. Watch this video for information on the anti-vaccination movement: https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=95&v=PBeHEyiD2e4 #measles #antivaccination #outbreak
February 13, 2019
