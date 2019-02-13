BizTech Share

Hungary: A small nation in the global spotlight | Money Talks

Hungary's economy remains one of the few bright spots in the European Union, but Prime Minister Viktor Orban's nationalist government is facing a backlash in the EU over its anti-immigration stance and its views on Muslims. Money Talks sat down with Hungary's Foreign Affairs and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto, who's in Istanbul for the 'Go Africa' business forum. #Hungary #EU #Europe