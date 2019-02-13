POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
Saudi Arabia hit for lax rules on illicit cash | Money Talks
Saudi Arabia has joined an unflattering list. The EU has put it on a blacklist of countries that it says pose a threat due to concerns over money laundering and terrorist financing. It's a new stain on the reputation of the world's largest oil exporter, which is still dealing with the international backlash over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi. For more on the story, TRT World Editor-at-large Craig Copetas joined us from Washington. #SaudiArabia #blacklist #EU
February 13, 2019
