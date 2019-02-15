Catalans in Court | It’s Getting Hot in Here | Indonesia: The Day the Music Died?

POLITICSTÜRKİYEWAR ON GAZABIZTECHINFOGRAPHICSFEATURESOPINION
51:49
Catalan leaders bid for independence in 2017. They failed, now they’re facing 25 years behind bars after being charged with rebellion and sedition. Also, the world is getting hotter and hotter. The UN says the last four years have been the warmest on record. Is there still time to reverse the catastrophic effects of climate change? And Indonesia’s government wants to keep its music free from negative foreign influences. But why is the country’s Metallica loving president backing the legislation? #Catalans #Indonesia #independence
February 15, 2019
