US Parkland Shooting: Survivors lead debate on gun control talks

Thursday marks the one year anniversary of the worst high school shooting in US history. 17 people, including 14 students were killed when a gunman opened fire at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida. As Steve Mort reports, the massacre continues to drive a debate over gun rights in the US during a campaign led by some of the Parkland survivors. #Parkland, #US, #GunPolicy