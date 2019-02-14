World Share

The climate crisis heats up

From a polar vortex in the US to flooding in Australia, extreme weather is becoming more and more common. A frightening UN report found the last four years have been the hottest on record, and scientists fear that unless we act fast, there won’t be enough time to reverse the devastating effects of climate change. Sandra Gathmann looks at what’s being done and what more needs to happen. #ClimateChange #Antarctica #PolarVortex